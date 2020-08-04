The Controller, Treas. & Group VP of Procter & Gamble is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Controller, Treas. & Group VP of Procter & Gamble (PG), Valarie Sheppard, exercised options to sell 14,800 PG shares at $67.52 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.92M.

Following Valarie Sheppard’s last PG Sell transaction on April 22, 2020, the stock climbed by 13.3%. In addition to Valarie Sheppard, 6 other PG executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Procter & Gamble’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $17.21 billion and quarterly net profit of $2.92 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.09 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $5.24 billion. The company has a one-year high of $132.03 and a one-year low of $94.34. PG’s market cap is $325 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 26.40.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $141.55, reflecting a -7.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Procter & Gamble has been negative according to 131 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances. The Health Care segment includes oral care products like toothbrushes, toothpaste, and personal health care such as gastrointestinal, rapid diagnostics, respiratory, and vitamins, minerals, and supplements. The Fabric and Home Care segment consist of fabric enhancers, laundry additives and detergents, and air, dish, and surface care. The Baby, Feminine and Family Care segment sells baby wipes, diapers, and pants, adult incontinence, feminine care, paper towels, tissues, and toilet paper. The company was founded by William Procter and James Gamble in 1837 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

