The Controller, Principal Actg Off of Bunge (BG) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Controller, Principal Actg Off of Bunge (BG), Jerry Matthews Simmons, bought shares of BG for $18.22K.

In addition to Jerry Matthews Simmons, 11 other BG executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases Jerry Matthews Simmons’ holding in the company by 3.39% to a total of $589.2K.

The company has a one-year high of $59.65 and a one-year low of $34.11.

Starting in August 2019, BG received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Bunge has been positive according to 137 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy and Fertilizer.

