The Controller of StoneCastle Financial (BANX) is Buying Shares

Today, the Controller of StoneCastle Financial (BANX), David Lentinello, bought shares of BANX for $16.24K.

This recent transaction increases David Lentinello’s holding in the company by 100% to a total of $15.81K. In addition to David Lentinello, 9 other BANX executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $23.92 and a one-year low of $9.25. Currently, StoneCastle Financial has an average volume of 37.99K. BANX’s market cap is $104 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.50.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent capital appreciation. The company’s investment in the various portfolio such as debt securities, trust preferred securities, preferred shares of credit securitization, preferred securities, convertible preferred stock, exchange-traded fund, limited partnership interest and money market fund. StoneCastle invests in bank issuers of various locations, such as California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, New Jersey, and others.