The Controller & CAO of FRP Holdings is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Controller & CAO of FRP Holdings (FRPH), John Klopfenstein, exercised options to sell 1,046 FRPH shares at $28.48 a share, for a total transaction value of $52.55K.

Based on FRP Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $6.03 million and quarterly net profit of $2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.74 million and had a net profit of $2.22 million. The company has a one-year high of $60.89 and a one-year low of $41.51. FRPH’s market cap is $498.4M and the company has a P/E ratio of 35.02.

FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture.