The Contr., Principal Acct.Officer of Evercore Partners (EVR) is Selling Shares

Today, the Contr., Principal Acct.Officer of Evercore Partners (EVR), Paul Pensa, sold shares of EVR for $89.42K.

In addition to Paul Pensa, one other EVR executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $98.90 and a one-year low of $71.06. Currently, Evercore Partners has an average volume of 645.63K. EVR’s market cap is $3.14B and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.75.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $89.42K worth of EVR shares and purchased $76.73K worth of EVR shares. The insider sentiment on Evercore Partners has been positive according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Paul Pensa’s trades have generated a -11.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Evercore, Inc. is an independent investment banking advisory company. It operates through the Investment Banking and Investment Management business segments.