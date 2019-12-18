The COB, President and CEO of Valero Energy (VLO) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the COB, President and CEO of Valero Energy (VLO), Joseph Gorder, bought shares of VLO for $379.6K.

Following Joseph Gorder’s last VLO Buy transaction on December 18, 2012, the stock climbed by 70.7%. Following this transaction Joseph Gorder’s holding in the company was increased by 5.3% to a total of $38.61 million.

The company has a one-year high of $101.99 and a one-year low of $68.81. VLO’s market cap is $39.29B and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.28.

Starting in January 2019, VLO received 34 Buy ratings in a row. Nine different firms, including Citigroup and Credit Suisse, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

