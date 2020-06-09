The COB, Pres & CEO of Wesco International (WCC) is Buying Shares

Today, the COB, Pres & CEO of Wesco International (WCC), John Engel, bought shares of WCC for $4.15M.

This recent transaction increases John Engel’s holding in the company by 85.29% to a total of $6.46 million. In addition to John Engel, 2 other WCC executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Wesco International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.97 billion and quarterly net profit of $34.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.96 billion and had a net profit of $42.37 million. The company has a one-year high of $61.32 and a one-year low of $13.52. Currently, Wesco International has an average volume of 820.41K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $43.80, reflecting a -11.4% downside. Four different firms, including Oppenheimer and Raymond James, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

WESCO International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.