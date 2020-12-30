The COB, Pres & CEO of Unitil (UTL) is Buying Shares

Today, the COB, Pres & CEO of Unitil (UTL), Thomas Meissner, bought shares of UTL for $43K.

This recent transaction increases Thomas Meissner’s holding in the company by 1.56% to a total of $2.89 million.

Based on Unitil’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $87.4 million and quarterly net profit of $300K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $85.3 million and had a net profit of $2.3 million. The company has a one-year high of $65.76 and a one-year low of $32.80. UTL’s market cap is $633 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.60.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.