The COB, Pres & CEO of Sensient Technologies (SXT) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the COB, Pres & CEO of Sensient Technologies (SXT), Paul Manning, bought shares of SXT for $55.65K.

Following this transaction Paul Manning’s holding in the company was increased by 1.44% to a total of $3.86 million.

The company has a one-year high of $75.21 and a one-year low of $54.23. SXT’s market cap is $2.32B and the company has a P/E ratio of 28.26. Currently, Sensient Technologies has an average volume of 257.05K.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances; Color; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.