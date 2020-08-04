The COB, Pres & CEO of SB Financial Group (SBFG) is Buying Shares

Today, the COB, Pres & CEO of SB Financial Group (SBFG), Mark A. Klein, bought shares of SBFG for $1,239.

Based on SB Financial Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $17.49 million and quarterly net profit of $3.66 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.52 million and had a net profit of $2.63 million. The company has a one-year high of $20.49 and a one-year low of $9.02. SBFG’s market cap is $101 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.40.

SB Financial Group, Inc. operates as a bank holding company that engages in the ownership and management of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, The State Bank and Trust Co., RFCBC, Inc., Rurbanc Data Services, Inc., and Rurban Statutory Trust II. Its activities involve commercial banking, item processing, and trust and financial services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Defiance, OH.