The COB, Pres & CEO of Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the COB, Pres & CEO of Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB), Jon Bortz, bought shares of PEB for $275.1K.

Following this transaction Jon Bortz’s holding in the company was increased by 3128.09% to a total of $223.2K. Following Jon Bortz’s last PEB Buy transaction on September 11, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.2%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $28.79 and a one-year low of $5.39. Currently, Pebblebrook Hotel has an average volume of 689.64K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $13.40, reflecting a 4.9% upside.

The insider sentiment on Pebblebrook Hotel has been positive according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Jon Bortz’s trades have generated a 19.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, D.C. The company was founded by Jon E. Bortz on October 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.