The COB, Pres & CEO of Nabors Industries (NBR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the COB, Pres & CEO of Nabors Industries (NBR), Anthony Petrello, bought shares of NBR for $12.8K.

In addition to Anthony Petrello, one other NBR executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $4.08 and a one-year low of $1.50.

The insider sentiment on Nabors Industries has been positive according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.