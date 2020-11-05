The COB, Pres & CEO of Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the COB, Pres & CEO of Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO), Christopher Mapes, bought shares of LECO for $2.27M.

This recent transaction increases Christopher Mapes’ holding in the company by 20.59% to a total of $23.13 million. Following Christopher Mapes’ last LECO Buy transaction on December 16, 2019, the stock climbed by 9.1%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $108.30 and a one-year low of $59.30. Currently, Lincoln Electric Holdings has an average volume of 341.94K. LECO’s market cap is $6.11 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 31.10.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $111.67, reflecting a -5.6% downside. Three different firms, including Jefferies and Longbow Research, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4.96M worth of LECO shares and purchased $2.27M worth of LECO shares. The insider sentiment on Lincoln Electric Holdings has been neutral according to 98 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes. The firm offers CNC plasma and oxy-fuel cutting systems, regulators and torches used in oxy-fuel welding, cutting and brazing. It operates through the following segments: Americas Welding, International Welding and The Harris Products Group. The Americas Welding segment includes welding operations in North and South America. The International Welding segment primarily includes welding operations in Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The Harris Products Group includes the company’s global cutting, soldering and brazing businesses as well as the retail business in the United States. The company was founded on 1895 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.