The COB, Pres & CEO of Liberty Property (LPT) is Buying Shares

Today, the COB, Pres & CEO of Liberty Property (LPT), William Hankowsky, bought shares of LPT for $669.9K.

Following William Hankowsky’s last LPT Buy transaction on February 14, 2013, the stock climbed by 30.1%. Following this transaction William Hankowsky’s holding in the company was increased by 4.15% to a total of $27.41 million.

The company has a one-year high of $62.53 and a one-year low of $40.15. LPT’s market cap is $9.39B and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.92.

Liberty Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It provides development, acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial and office properties. The company was founded by Willard G. Rouse III in 1972 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.