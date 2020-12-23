The COB, Pres & CEO of Intra-Cellular Therapies is Exercising Options

On December 21 it was reported that the COB, Pres & CEO of Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI), Sharon Mates, exercised options to buy 34,000 ITCI shares at $2.74 a share, for a total transaction value of $93.16K. The options were close to expired and Sharon Mates retained stocks.

Following this transaction Sharon Mates’ holding in the company was increased by 3.05% to a total of $32.95 million.

Based on Intra-Cellular Therapies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $7.37 million and GAAP net loss of -$55,183,625. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $34.86 million. The company has a one-year high of $43.56 and a one-year low of $10.94. Currently, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average volume of 954.28K.

Starting in February 2020, ITCI received 28 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $46.80, reflecting a -38.4% downside. Five different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Intra-Cellular Therapies has been negative according to 48 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery and clinical development of innovative, small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS. Its lead product candidate, ITI-007, is in clinical development as a first-in-class treatment for schizophrenia. The company also includes pre-clinical programs that are focused on advancing drug candidates for the treatment of cognitive dysfunction, in both schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s disease, and for disease modification and the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Paul Greengard and Sharon Mates on August 29, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.