The COB, Pres & CEO of Gray Television (GTN) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the COB, Pres & CEO of Gray Television (GTN), Hilton Howell, bought shares of GTN for $304.6K.

Following this transaction Hilton Howell’s holding in the company was increased by 4.03% to a total of $42.19 million. In addition to Hilton Howell, 2 other GTN executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Gray Television’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $579 million and quarterly net profit of $94 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $328 million and had a net profit of $88 million. The company has a one-year high of $25.31 and a one-year low of $8.53. Currently, Gray Television has an average volume of 945.01K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.67, reflecting a -54.2% downside. Starting in May 2019, GTN received 23 Buy ratings in a row. Four different firms, including Barrington and Benchmark Co., currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Gray Television, Inc. is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States. The Production Companies segment includes the production of television and event content. The company was founded in January 1897 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.