The COB, Pres & CEO of First Internet Bancorp (INBK) is Buying Shares

Today, the COB, Pres & CEO of First Internet Bancorp (INBK), David B. Becker, bought shares of INBK for $284.5K.

Following David B. Becker’s last INBK Buy transaction on March 20, 2020, the stock climbed by 14.8%. This recent transaction increases David B. Becker’s holding in the company by 3% to a total of $9.57 million.

Based on First Internet Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $28.32 million and quarterly net profit of $8.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.56 million and had a net profit of $6.33 million. The company has a one-year high of $29.74 and a one-year low of $10.47. Currently, First Internet Bancorp has an average volume of 36.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing. The company was founded on September 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.