The COB, Pres & CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) is Buying Shares

Today, the COB, Pres & CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), Lourenco Goncalves, bought shares of CLF for $898K.

This recent transaction increases Lourenco Goncalves’ holding in the company by 5.94% to a total of $17.19 million.

The company has a one-year high of $11.61 and a one-year low of $4.37. CLF’s market cap is $1.31B and the company has a P/E ratio of 4.61. Currently, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average volume of 11.37M.

Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. is an iron ore mining company. It supplies iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from mines and pellet plants located in Michigan and Minnesota. It operates through the following segments: Mining & Pelletizing and Metallics.