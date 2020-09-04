The COB, Pres & CEO of Chatham Lodging (CLDT) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the COB, Pres & CEO of Chatham Lodging (CLDT), Jeffrey H. Fisher, bought shares of CLDT for $327.2K.

Following this transaction Jeffrey H. Fisher’s holding in the company was increased by 6.51% to a total of $5.4 million. In addition to Jeffrey H. Fisher, 3 other CLDT executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $18.63 and a one-year low of $3.44. Currently, Chatham Lodging has an average volume of 403.91K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.88, reflecting a -6.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Chatham Lodging has been positive according to 10 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.