The COB, Pres & CEO of Centene is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the COB, Pres & CEO of Centene (CNC), Michael Neidorff, exercised options to buy 20,000 CNC shares at $28.51 a share, for a total transaction value of $570.2K.

Following Michael Neidorff’s last CNC Buy transaction on December 18, 2018, the stock climbed by 2.4%.

Based on Centene’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $18.86 billion and quarterly net profit of $209 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.56 billion and had a net profit of $241 million. The company has a one-year high of $68.64 and a one-year low of $41.62. CNC’s market cap is $31.7B and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.87.

15 different firms, including Barclays and Bernstein, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in February 2020, CNC received 7 Buy ratings in a row. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy CNC with a $83.00 price target.

Centene Corp. engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

