The COB, Pres & CEO of AmerisourceBergen is Exercising Options

On February 9 it was reported that the COB, Pres & CEO of AmerisourceBergen (ABC), Steven Collis, exercised options to sell 84,651 ABC shares at $88.71 a share, for a total transaction value of $9.34M.

Following Steven Collis’ last ABC Sell transaction on June 20, 2019, the stock climbed by 24.1%. In addition to Steven Collis, one other ABC executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on AmerisourceBergen’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $52.52 billion and quarterly net profit of $375 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $47.86 billion and had a net profit of $188 million. The company has a one-year high of $112.88 and a one-year low of $72.06. ABC’s market cap is $21.99 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -6.90.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $129.22, reflecting a -16.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on AmerisourceBergen has been negative according to 67 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes a comprehensive offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name & generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies & equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to a wide variety of healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent & chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care & alternate site pharmacies, and other customers. The Other segment focuses on global commercialization services and animal health and includes ABCS, World Courier, and MWI. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, PA.

