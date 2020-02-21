The COB, Pres & CEO of AH Belo (AHC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the COB, Pres & CEO of AH Belo (AHC), Robert Decherd, bought shares of AHC for $637.2K.

Following this transaction Robert Decherd’s holding in the company was increased by 41.25% to a total of $829.7K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, AH Belo has an average volume of 36.66K. AHC’s market cap is $57.18M and the company has a P/E ratio of 4.43. The company has a one-year high of $4.08 and a one-year low of $2.66.

The insider sentiment on AH Belo has been neutral according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

A.H. Belo Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.