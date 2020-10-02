The COB of StoneX Group (SNEX) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the COB of StoneX Group (SNEX), John Radziwill, sold shares of SNEX for $688.6K.

Following John Radziwill’s last SNEX Sell transaction on December 05, 2014, the stock climbed by 33.4%. This is Radziwill’s first Sell trade following 8 Buy transactions.

Based on StoneX Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $8.24 billion and quarterly net profit of $36.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.87 billion and had a net profit of $16.3 million. Currently, StoneX Group has an average volume of 46.23K. SNEX’s market cap is $991 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.40.

The insider sentiment on StoneX Group has been negative according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

John Radziwill's trades have generated a 23.9% average return based on past transactions.

INTL FCStone, Inc. engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services. The Global Payments segment includes global payment solutions for banks, commercial businesses, charities, non-governmental, and government organizations. The Securities segment consists of corporate finance advisory services and capital market solutions for middle market clients. The Physical Commodities segment comprises physical precious metals trading; and physical agricultural and energy commodity businesses. The Clearing and Execution Services segment refers to the exchange-traded futures and options, foreign exchange prime brokerage, correspondent clearing, independent wealth management, and derivative voice brokerage. The company was founded by Diego J. Veitia in October 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.