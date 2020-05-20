The COB of Peoples Bancorp Of North Carolina (PEBK) is Buying Shares

Today, the COB of Peoples Bancorp Of North Carolina (PEBK), Robert Abernethy, bought shares of PEBK for $4,147.

Following Robert Abernethy’s last PEBK Buy transaction on December 08, 2014, the stock climbed by 1.9%. In addition to Robert Abernethy, 2 other PEBK executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $34.32 and a one-year low of $13.30. PEBK’s market cap is $96.3 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.60.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services. It has no operations and conducts no business of its own other than owning the bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, NC.