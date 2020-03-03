The COB of Hersha Hospitality (HT) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the COB of Hersha Hospitality (HT), Hasu Shah, bought shares of HT for $96.1K.

Following this transaction Hasu Shah’s holding in the company was increased by 3.98% to a total of $2.52 million. In addition to Hasu Shah, 3 other HT executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $19.58 and a one-year low of $11.43. Currently, Hersha Hospitality has an average volume of 545.59K.

The insider sentiment on Hersha Hospitality has been positive according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

