The COB of Copart (CPRT) is Selling Shares

Today, the COB of Copart (CPRT), Willis Johnson, sold shares of CPRT for $38.26M.

Following Willis Johnson’s last CPRT Sell transaction on October 01, 2013, the stock climbed by 54.7%. In addition to Willis Johnson, 7 other CPRT executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Copart’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $575 million and quarterly net profit of $169 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $485 million and had a net profit of $131 million. The company has a one-year high of $104.88 and a one-year low of $55.69. CPRT’s market cap is $16.63 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.00.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $95.75, reflecting a -27.2% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $54.71M worth of CPRT shares and purchased $903.2K worth of CPRT shares. The insider sentiment on Copart has been negative according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Copart, Inc. engages in the provision of online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It provides vehicle sellers with a full range of services to process and sell vehicles primarily over the internet through Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology. The company sells the vehicles principally to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, and exporters and at certain locations, as well as to general public. Its services include online seller access, salvage estimation services, estimating services, end-of-life vehicle processing, virtual insured exchange, transportation services, vehicle inspection stations, on-demand reporting, DMV processing, and vehicle processing programs. It operates through the United States and International segments. The company was founded by Willis J. Johnson in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

