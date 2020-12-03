The COB of Chart Industries (GTLS) is Selling Shares

On November 30, the COB of Chart Industries (GTLS), Steven Krablin, sold shares of GTLS for $536.6K.

Following Steven Krablin’s last GTLS Sell transaction on March 07, 2013, the stock climbed by 22.1%.

The company has a one-year high of $109.97 and a one-year low of $15.00. GTLS’s market cap is $3.87 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 58.70. Currently, Chart Industries has an average volume of 246.24K.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $102.18, reflecting a 1.7% upside.

Chart Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Energy and Chemicals Cryogenics, Distribution and Storage Western Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, and Energy and Chemicals FinFans. The Energy and Chemicals Cryogenics segment supplies engineered equipment and technology-driven process systems used in the separation, liquefaction, and purification of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The Distribution and Storage Western and Eastern Hemisphere segment designs, manufactures, and services cryogenic solutions for the storage and delivery of cryogenic liquids used in industrial gas and LNG applications in different geographical regions. The Energy and Chemicals FinFans facilitates major natural gas, petrochemical processing, petroleum refining, power generation and industrial gas companies in the production of their products. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Ball Ground, GA.