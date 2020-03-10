The COB, CEO & Pres of Hexcel (HXL) is Buying Shares

Today, the COB, CEO & Pres of Hexcel (HXL), Nick Stanage, bought shares of HXL for $1.12M.

Following Nick Stanage’s last HXL Buy transaction on August 10, 2011, the stock climbed by 38.5%. This recent transaction increases Nick Stanage’s holding in the company by 8.22% to a total of $14.82 million.

Based on Hexcel’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $566 million and quarterly net profit of $73.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $564 million and had a net profit of $66.1 million. The company has a one-year high of $87.00 and a one-year low of $54.44. HXL’s market cap is $4.69B and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.77.

Three different firms, including BMO Capital and Cowen & Co., currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of advanced composite materials for the commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Composite Materials; Engineered Products; and Corporate and Other.