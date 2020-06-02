The COB, CEO & Pres of Essent Group (ESNT) is Buying Shares

Today, the COB, CEO & Pres of Essent Group (ESNT), Mark Casale, bought shares of ESNT for $1.66M.

Following this transaction Mark Casale’s holding in the company was increased by 2.93% to a total of $60.35 million.

Based on Essent Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $229 million and quarterly net profit of $150 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $201 million and had a net profit of $128 million. The company has a one-year high of $55.84 and a one-year low of $17.52. ESNT’s market cap is $3.39 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 5.60.

Starting in January 2020, ESNT received 18 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.13, reflecting a -100.0% downside. Eight different firms, including MKM Partners and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Essent Group has been positive according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.