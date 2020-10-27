The COB & CEO of PPG Industries is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the COB & CEO of PPG Industries (PPG), Michael H. McGarry, exercised options to sell 81,022 PPG shares at $95.09 a share, for a total transaction value of $10.83M.

Following Michael H. McGarry’s last PPG Sell transaction on November 07, 2019, the stock climbed by 6.8%.

The company has a one-year high of $138.40 and a one-year low of $69.77. PPG’s market cap is $31.72 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 29.60.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $148.15, reflecting a -10.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on PPG Industries has been negative according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

PPG Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses. The Industrial Coatings segment includes automotive OEM, industrial coatings, packaging coatings, and specialty coatings and materials businesses. The company was founded was founded by John B. Ford and John A. Pitcairn in 1883 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

