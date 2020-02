The COB & CEO of M.D.C. Holdings is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the COB & CEO of M.D.C. Holdings (MDC), Larry Mizel, exercised options to sell 60,224 MDC shares at $25.86 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.69M.

Based on M.D.C. Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.09 billion and quarterly net profit of $92 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $872 million and had a net profit of $54.39 million. The company has a one-year high of $48.99 and a one-year low of $27.13. Currently, M.D.C. Holdings has an average volume of 514.79K.

The insider sentiment on M.D.C. Holdings has been negative according to 67 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes. The company’s financial services operations consist of mortgage loans, insurance coverage, re-insures Allegiant claims, third-party insurance products, and title agency services. M.D.C. Holdings was founded by Larry A. Mizel in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.