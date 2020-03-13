The COB & CEO of Liquidity Services (LQDT) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the COB & CEO of Liquidity Services (LQDT), William Angrick, bought shares of LQDT for $257.1K.

In addition to William Angrick, 2 other LQDT executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases William Angrick’s holding in the company by 1.12% to a total of $24 million.

The company has a one-year high of $8.34 and a one-year low of $3.90. Currently, Liquidity Services has an average volume of 100.46K.

Starting in May 2019, LQDT received 7 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Liquidity Services has been positive according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Liquidity Services, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; Machinio; and Corporate and Other.