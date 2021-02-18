The Co-President of Aon is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Co-President of Aon (AON), Eric Andersen, exercised options to sell 14,955 AON shares for a total transaction value of $3.43M.

Following Eric Andersen’s last AON Sell transaction on November 12, 2020, the stock climbed by 29.7%. Following this transaction Eric Andersen’s holding in the company was decreased by 18% to a total of $26.01 million.

Based on Aon’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.97 billion and quarterly net profit of $524 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.89 billion and had a net profit of $374 million. The company has a one-year high of $238.19 and a one-year low of $143.93. AON’s market cap is $52.4 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 26.90.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $235.83, reflecting a -4.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Aon has been negative according to 125 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Aon Plc is engaged in the provision of a range of risk, retirement, and health solutions. It operates through Aon United segment. The Aon United segment gives advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through five principal products and service revenue lines: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services. The Commercial Risk Solutions includes retail brokerage, cyber solutions, global risk consulting, and captives. The Reinsurance Solutions comprises treaty and facultative reinsurance brokerage and capital markets. The Retirement Solutions consists core retirement, investment consulting, and talent, rewards and performance. The Health Solutions involves in heath and benefits brokerage and healthcare exchanges. The Data and Analytic Services composes of Affinity, Aon InPoint, and ReView. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.