The Co-President & Co-CEO of Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) is Buying Shares

Today, the Co-President & Co-CEO of Pacific Ethanol (PEIX), KOEHLER NEIL, bought shares of PEIX for $1,261.

In addition to KOEHLER NEIL, one other PEIX executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Pacific Ethanol has an average volume of 257.74K. The company has a one-year high of $1.00 and a one-year low of $0.22.

The insider sentiment on Pacific Ethanol has been positive according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

KOEHLER NEIL M’s trades have generated a 7.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of carbon renewable fuel. It operates through the Ethanol Production, and Marketing and Distribution business segments. The Ethanol Production segment includes the production and sale of ethanol and co-products. The Marketing and Distribution segment comprises of the marketing and merchant trading of company-produced ethanol; and co-products and third-party ethanol. The company was founded by William L. Jones and Neil M. Koehler on January 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, CA.