The Co-President and CFO of Alexandria Equities (ARE) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Co-President and CFO of Alexandria Equities (ARE), Dean Shigenaga, sold shares of ARE for $3.51M.

Following Dean Shigenaga’s last ARE Sell transaction on May 12, 2020, the stock climbed by 29.1%. In addition to Dean Shigenaga, 7 other ARE executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Alexandria Equities’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $437 million and quarterly net profit of $230 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $374 million and had a net profit of $78.77 million. The company has a one-year high of $177.70 and a one-year low of $109.22. Currently, Alexandria Equities has an average volume of 672.63K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $178.75, reflecting a -1.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Alexandria Equities has been negative according to 113 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. is an urban office real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations. The company was founded by Alan D. Gold, Gary A. Kreitzer, Joel S. Marcus, and Jerry M. Sudarsky in October 1994 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.