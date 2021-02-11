The Co-Head Global IB and Cap Mkts of Piper Sandler (PIPR) is Selling Shares

On February 9, the Co-Head Global IB and Cap Mkts of Piper Sandler (PIPR), Scott Larue, sold shares of PIPR for $1.53M.

Following Scott Larue’s last PIPR Sell transaction on November 10, 2020, the stock climbed by 10.4%.

Based on Piper Sandler’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $406 million and quarterly net profit of $42.16 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $279 million and had a net profit of $38.66 million. The company has a one-year high of $106.67 and a one-year low of $31.95. Currently, Piper Sandler has an average volume of 62.75K.

Piper Sandler Cos. is an investment bank and asset management firm. It operates through the Capital Markets and Asset Management segments. The Capital Markets segment provides investment banking and institutional sales, trading and research services for various equity, and fixed income products. The Asset Management segment includes its traditional asset management business and its investments in registered funds and private funds. The company is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.