The Co-Founder of Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Co-Founder of Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF), Erik Paul Pedersen, bought shares of OILFF for $20K.

In addition to Erik Paul Pedersen, 2 other OILFF executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Erik Paul Pedersen’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $1.6 million.

Currently, Nextleaf Solutions has an average volume of 17.49K. The company has a one-year high of $1.33 and a one-year low of $0.10.

The insider sentiment on Nextleaf Solutions has been positive according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. operates as a cannabis extraction and processing technology Company. It provides the requisite expertise and equipment to accommodate harvest sizes ranging from micro cultivators to large licensed producers. The firm’s solutions include mobile extraction lab and centralized processing facility. The company was founded by Erik Paul Peterson and Ryan Delmoral Ko in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.