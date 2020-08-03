The Co-Founder of MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Co-Founder of MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF), Adam Nathaniel Bierman, sold shares of MMNFF for $442.5K.

In addition to Adam Nathaniel Bierman, 2 other MMNFF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on MedMen Enterprises’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $45.94 million and GAAP net loss of -$39,934,021. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $32.55 million and had a GAAP net loss of $23.74 million. Currently, MedMen Enterprises has an average volume of 977.66K. The company has a one-year high of $2.21 and a one-year low of $0.09.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Sell with an average price target of $0.30, reflecting a -41.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on MedMen Enterprises has been negative according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Adam Nathaniel Bierman's trades have generated a -12.6% average return based on past transactions.

MedMen Enterprises, Inc. engages in the cultivation, production, and retailing of cannabis supply chain. It operates growing and manufacturing facilities which use agronomic technology and sustainable techniques. The company was founded by Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.