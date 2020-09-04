The Co-Chief Executive Officer, President, Chairman of of Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Co-Chief Executive Officer, President, Chairman of of Solar Senior Capital (SUNS), Michael S. Gross, bought shares of SUNS for $151.2K.

Following this transaction Michael S. Gross’ holding in the company was increased by 5.1% to a total of $11.85 million. Following Michael S. Gross’ last SUNS Buy transaction on March 10, 2016, the stock climbed by 3.7%.

The company has a one-year high of $18.29 and a one-year low of $6.30. Currently, Solar Senior Capital has an average volume of 47.43K. SUNS’s market cap is $212 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.60.

Starting in November 2019, SUNS received 9 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.67, reflecting a -14.8% downside. Three different firms, including Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. and Maxim Group, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd, operates as a private equity fund. It is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It also provides investors access to an illiquid private credit asset class through a yield-oriented, publicly-traded common stock. The company was founded in December 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.