The Co-Chief Executive Officer, President, Chairman of of Solar Capital (SLRC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Co-Chief Executive Officer, President, Chairman of of Solar Capital (SLRC), Michael S. Gross, bought shares of SLRC for $183.2K.

Following this transaction Michael S. Gross’ holding in the company was increased by 9.04% to a total of $31.41 million. This is Gross’ first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on SUNS back in March 2016

The company has a one-year high of $21.72 and a one-year low of $11.00. SLRC’s market cap is $515.6M and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.20. Currently, Solar Capital has an average volume of 202.93K.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-ened, externally managerd, non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests in in privately held U.S. middle-market companies. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

