The Co-Chairman of Ivanhoe Mines (IVPAF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Co-Chairman of Ivanhoe Mines (IVPAF), Robert Martin Friedland, bought shares of IVPAF for $6,296.

Following Robert Martin Friedland’s last IVPAF Buy transaction on March 19, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.0%.

Currently, Ivanhoe Mines has an average volume of 370.14K. IVPAF’s market cap is $3.03 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 357.80. The company has a one-year high of $3.46 and a one-year low of $1.35.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.66, reflecting a -35.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Ivanhoe Mines has been positive according to 60 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.