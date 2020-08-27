The Co-Chairman & Chief Executive of FSD Pharma (HUGE) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Co-Chairman & Chief Executive of FSD Pharma (HUGE), Raza Bokhari, bought shares of HUGE for $2.5M.

Following this transaction Raza Bokhari’s holding in the company was increased by 180% to a total of $3.55 million. In addition to Raza Bokhari, 8 other HUGE executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $17.49 and a one-year low of $2.39. Currently, FSD Pharma has an average volume of 541.16K.

The insider sentiment on FSD Pharma has been positive according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Raza Bokhari’s trades have generated a -53.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

FSD Pharma, Inc. is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical research and development company. It focuses on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the endocannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system. The company was founded by Thomas Fairfull, Zeeshan Saeed and Anthony J. Durkacz in 1994 and is headquartered in Cobourg, Canada.