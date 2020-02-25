The Co-CEO & President of Synopsys is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Co-CEO & President of Synopsys (SNPS), Chi-Foon Chan, exercised options to sell 212,224 SNPS shares at $41.64 a share, for a total transaction value of $31.78M.

Following Chi-Foon Chan’s last SNPS Sell transaction on February 26, 2019, the stock climbed by 43.4%. In addition to Chi-Foon Chan, 3 other SNPS executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Synopsys’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $834 million and quarterly net profit of $104 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $820 million and had a net profit of $154 million. The company has a one-year high of $166.87 and a one-year low of $100.65. SNPS’s market cap is $21.92B and the company has a P/E ratio of 46.57.

The insider sentiment on Synopsys has been negative according to 57 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Synopsys, Inc. engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity.

