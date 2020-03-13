The Co-CEO and President of ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) is Buying Shares

Today, the Co-CEO and President of ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR), Jeffrey Zimmer, bought shares of ARR for $130.5K.

This recent transaction increases Jeffrey Zimmer’s holding in the company by 4.35% to a total of $3.12 million. In addition to Jeffrey Zimmer, 2 other ARR executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on ARMOUR Residential REIT’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $96.36 million and quarterly net profit of $109 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $-9,870,000 and had a GAAP net loss of $212 million. The company has a one-year high of $21.15 and a one-year low of $12.65. Currently, ARMOUR Residential REIT has an average volume of 930.39K.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration. The company was founded on February 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, FL.