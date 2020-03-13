The Co-CEO and CIO of ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) is Buying Shares

Today, the Co-CEO and CIO of ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR), Scott Ulm, bought shares of ARR for $138.8K.

Following this transaction Scott Ulm’s holding in the company was increased by 4.65% to a total of $2.92 million. In addition to Scott Ulm, 2 other ARR executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on ARMOUR Residential REIT’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $96.36 million and quarterly net profit of $109 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $-9,870,000 and had a GAAP net loss of $212 million. The company has a one-year high of $21.15 and a one-year low of $12.65. Currently, ARMOUR Residential REIT has an average volume of 930.39K.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration. The company was founded on February 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, FL.