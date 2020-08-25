The CMO of Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CMO of Theravance Biopharma (TBPH), Brett Haumann, sold shares of TBPH for $541.7K.

In addition to Brett Haumann, one other TBPH executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $31.54 and a one-year low of $15.72. Currently, Theravance Biopharma has an average volume of 415.22K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.00, reflecting a -42.5% downside.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.