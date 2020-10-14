The CMO of Invitae (NVTA) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CMO of Invitae (NVTA), Robert Nussbaum, bought shares of NVTA for $64.85K.

Following Robert Nussbaum’s last NVTA Buy transaction on September 14, 2020, the stock climbed by 16.0%. Following this transaction Robert Nussbaum’s holding in the company was increased by 3.14% to a total of $11 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $54.49 and a one-year low of $7.42. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 157.60.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.31, reflecting a 30.7% upside. Three different firms, including Leerink Partners and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $116.5K worth of NVTA shares and purchased $64.85K worth of NVTA shares. The insider sentiment on Invitae has been negative according to 65 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.