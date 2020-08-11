The CMO of CorVel is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CMO of CorVel (CRVL), Diane Blaha, exercised options to sell 42 CRVL shares at $33.16 a share, for a total transaction value of $3,234. The options were close to expired and Diane Blaha disposed stocks.

Following Diane Blaha’s last CRVL Sell transaction on February 28, 2020, the stock climbed by 11.4%. In addition to Diane Blaha, 7 other CRVL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $96.45 and a one-year low of $44.67. CRVL’s market cap is $1.44 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 35.10. Currently, CorVel has an average volume of 29.47K.

The insider sentiment on CorVel has been negative according to 74 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CorVel Corp. engages in managed care services. The firm provides worker’s compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. Its services include claims management, bill review, preferred provider networks, utilization management, case management, pharmacy services, directed care, and Medicare services. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.