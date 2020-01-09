The CMO of Chimerix (CMRX) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CMO of Chimerix (CMRX), Garrett Nichols, sold shares of CMRX for $65.96K.

Currently, Chimerix has an average volume of 522.32K. The company has a one-year high of $4.40 and a one-year low of $1.25.

The insider sentiment on Chimerix has been positive according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Chimerix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox.