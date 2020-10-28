The CMO of Blueprint Medicines is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CMO of Blueprint Medicines (BPMC), Anthony Boral, exercised options to buy 9,183 BPMC shares at $12.70 a share, for a total transaction value of $116.7K.

Following Anthony Boral’s last BPMC Buy transaction on March 11, 2020, the stock climbed by 50.8%. This recent transaction increases Anthony Boral’s holding in the company by 59.04% to a total of $2.9 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Blueprint Medicines’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $8.34 million and GAAP net loss of -$123,474,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.11 million and had a GAAP net loss of $99.68 million. The company has a one-year high of $105.60 and a one-year low of $43.29. Currently, Blueprint Medicines has an average volume of 376.57K.

10 different firms, including H.C. Wainwright and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy BPMC with a $122.00 price target. Starting in September 2020, BPMC received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.